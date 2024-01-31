Harris County traffic: Portion of Highway 290 to be closed for road work

The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of U.S. Highway 290 on Friday night in Harris County.

According to officials, U.S. 290 eastbound between Spring Cypress and Skinner will be closed for road maintenance starting at 9 p.m.

Authorities said traffic will be detoured via the frontage road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as delays should be expected.

The roadway is expected to be reopened on Monday, February 5 at 5 a.m.