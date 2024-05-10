Houston police have released surveillance video of a suspect, a person of interest and a vehicle sought in the stabbing of a man at 11960 Airline Drive about 9:30 p.m. on March 30.

The suspect and person of interest are described only as two Hispanic males. They were seen in a 2008 silver Cadillac CTS with Texas license plates SNV1258.

According to detectives, HPD patrol officers responded to a stabbing call at Northgate Apartments and found the victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

He has since been released.

Investigators learned the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect and person of interest before the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspect, the person of interest, the vehicle, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.