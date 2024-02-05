A major crash has shutdown northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway in west Harris County.

The crash was reported at the 400 block of the W. Grand Parkway S. near Kingsland.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash involves an engulfed 18-wheeler and has prompted a hazmat response.

SkyFOX aerials showed a burned FedEx truck.

The sheriff says traffic is being diverted off of the Grand Parkway at Kingsland.

Clean up is estimated to take a few hours, so driver are encouraged to seek an alternate route.