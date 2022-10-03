A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with two males his teenage stepdaughters had arrived home with on Sunday night, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say the two males fled the scene after the shooting, and they are working to identify them.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane.

Authorities arrived at the scene and learned that a 48-year-old man had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to HCSO, investigators learned that the man’s stepdaughters had arrived home with two males in a white Chevy Impala, and the stepfather went outside and confronted the males.

The sheriff’s office say the stepfather and one of the males got into a physical altercation, and then one of the males shot the stepfather.

Both males fled in the Impala.

Authorities say the stepdaughters were familiar with the males, but the males go by nicknames. Investigators are working to identify them.

The sheriff’s office says they have video from the neighborhood, as well as some witnesses.