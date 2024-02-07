Authorities are seeking information about a shooting that left a man dead.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the unidentified 22-year-old man was dropped off at Houston Northwest Hospital near FM 1960 and I-45 early Wednesday morning.

The man had gunshot wounds and died from his injuries, the sheriff says.

There is no word on where the shooting occurred or who dropped him off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)274-9100.