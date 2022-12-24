Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides

It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving.

Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.

Those who scan the QR code of use the code TXDOTS20 can receive $20 in Lyft credit thanks to TX DOT.

MORE HOLIDAY RELATED NEWS

These credits go towards the following six-county areas around Houston: Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, and Waller County.

"We encourage everyone to plan ahead and don't drink and drive," Constable Mark Herman said.