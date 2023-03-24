Texans love ourselves some Bluebonnets. So much so, we have the urge to stop and take pictures with the vivid blue flowers if the chance arises and Harris County officers are no different!

A few officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Community Engagement Division decided to take some time to smell the roses…or bluebonnets in this case.

BLUEBONNETS: Here’s why Texas bluebonnets are smaller this year

The officers posed for some photos with the Texas state flower on the side of the road and posted them on Facebook.

Photo courtesy of HCSO Community Engagement Division via Facebook

The fun-filled photos show just how much fun it is being a Texan.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of HCSO Community Engagement Division via Facebook

TEXANS CELEBRATE SPRING WITH THE RETURN OF BLUEBONNETS

The post also included some community safety tips when it comes to snapping some photos near bluebonnets: