Here’s why Texas bluebonnets are smaller this year

Texas bluebonnets are growing shorter and have smaller florets this year due to last summer’s drought .

Native to the Lone Star State, bluebonnets are a beloved icon of Texas , ushering in spring by covering green fields with striking blue flowers.

"In many years, when we have a great bloom, it's just a sea of blue as far as you can see," said Larry Stein, Texas A&M University associate department head, professor and extension horticulturist.

As the bluebonnets have emerged this year, however, the flowers and the plants they bloom from are appearing smaller than usual.

Here's why bluebonnets are smaller this year

Under good growing conditions, Stein said the long spikes that hold the bluebonnet florets could grow between 6 and 12 inches tall. This year, however, they are only 3 to 6 inches tall.

These smaller blooms are due to a lack of moisture in central and southern Texas over the summer, according to Stein. For example, in June, Houston was behind its monthly average precipitation by nearly 4.3 inches.

Low summer rainfall can significantly impact bluebonnets because summer is when bluebonnets seeds fall to the ground. A lack of moisture can put stress on those seeds – a stress that later produces smaller flowers when the bluebonnets bloom months later.

Bluebonnets, however, are a resilient plant according to Stein. In fact, despite the drought , many bluebonnet seeds were able to germinate in the fall. Plus, the plants were largely unaffected by a big freeze that dipped into Texas over the winter.

Despite these weather-related hurdles, the bluebonnets bloomed on time this year, according to Stein.

Hope for the bluebonnets

This resilience also means that, although the blooms are currently small, they could still have a chance to grow. According to Stein, if the plants receive enough moisture this spring, that can improve the growth of bluebonnets.

"I honestly believe that if they got some rain, that I think you would see a more significant bloom," he said, saying that the additional blooms may come from the bluebonnets trying to perpetuate themselves by attracting pollinators.

This current bloom may fail to attract as many pollinators, which could compel the bluebonnets to continue to bloom given an adequate amount of rainfall.

"If we've got moisture, you're going to get more extended flowers and larger flowers," Stein said. "You look out there and see what you have, and you just think what could have been, what could have been, but could still be if we happen to get rain."

While this initial growth of bluebonnets is smaller than usual, they are still out for locals to enjoy. The blooms will be out for several more weeks as bluebonnet season runs from February through early April.