The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

63-year-old JoeAnn Montgomery was last seen on August 29 in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West in northwest Harris County.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Montgomery is said to be suffering from undiagnosed dementia-like symptoms and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information concerning her location is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.