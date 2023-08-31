article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen in the Houston area.

According to the alert, Stephan Beacham was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 14700 block of Pano Lane.

Beachman is 5’11" tall, 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

He may have a dog with him, according to the alert.

Officials say Beacham may be driving a blue 2016 Ford Explorer with TX plates GJL473.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at (281)376-3472.