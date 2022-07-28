Harris County boy, 7, found dead after being reported missing

article

A 7-year-old boy has been found dead just hours after he was reported missing from his home in north Harris County, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the constable’s office asked for the public’s help finding Troy Khoeler. He had reportedly been missing for two or three hours.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

A search was launched in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision.

Just before 8 a.m., the constable’s office said the boy had been found deceased. Authorities did not say how the boy died.

The constable’s office says a criminal investigation is underway. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.