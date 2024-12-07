Harris County man shot to death while confronting burglary suspects, HCSO says

The Brief A man was shot on S. Champagne Circle after confronting suspects during a burglary at his home, investigators say. The wounded man approached a constable deputy for help, but he did not survive his injuries. There is no description of a suspect in the shooting at this time.



A Harris County man was shot to death after confronting burglary suspects at his home early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at a trailer park neighborhood in the 15600 block of S. Champagne Circle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call actually came in from an off-duty Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy who was arriving home in his personal vehicle.

Authorities say the constable deputy, who was in uniform, was pulling into his driveway when a bleeding man ran toward him, sat down against his truck and lost consciousness.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on S. Champagne Circle.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation revealed that a burglary had occurred at the man’s trailer, and he was shot while confronting an unknown number of suspects.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are also trying to locate a roommate who was living in the trailer but wasn’t on the scene when deputies arrived.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)-222-TIPS.