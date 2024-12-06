The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly man was critically injured during a robbery attempt on Friday afternoon.

Officials said they were called out to a parking lot of a grocery store in the 1400 block of West FM 1960.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X that the elderly man suffered a severe head injury during the robbery attempt.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the suspect, who is described as a Black male, wearing a white shirt, and blue pants, fled the scene.

The suspect was seen driving a maroon Ford F-150 truck.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact authorities.