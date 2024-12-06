Woman shot in the chest in Pasadena, alleged shooter surrendered to police

Pasadena police are investigating a shooting after a woman was found shot in the chest on late Thursday night.

Officers received a suspicious call and responded to 4014 Fairmont Parkway which is where the woman was located. She was taken to Memorial Hermann via life flight and was reported to be in surgery, officials say.

Courtesy of OnScene Houston

According to Pasadena PD Public Information Officer Devin Franklund, the alleged shooter surrendered to officers at a nearby location.

It is suspected the suspect and victim are in some relationship, but the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Officers located a gun near a Pizza Hut in the area.

The shooting is under investigation by the Pasadena PD Violent Crimes unit.