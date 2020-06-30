Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests negative for COVID-19

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has tested negative for COVID-19.

Judge Hidalgo was in self-quarantine after possibly being exposed last week to a member of the Harris County Judge's Office who tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Hidalgo had reported that she has not shown symptoms associated with COVID-19, but would follow CDC guidelines.

She announced on Twitter that despite testing negative, she will continue in quarantine until Monday, which would mark 14 days after the initial exposure.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS