Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo self-quarantines after potential exposure to COVID-19

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced she is self-quarantining after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 last week.

Hidalgo's office says her potential exposure came from a member of the Harris County Judge's Office who tested positive for COVID-19.

Hidalgo reports she has not shown symptoms associated with COVID-19, but will self-quarantine until July 6 in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“Given what we have learned, I will be quarantining at home. The reality of it is, there are thousands of residents across Harris County that are increasingly finding themselves in the same position I am in today,” said Judge Hidalgo. “There are rising numbers of residents testing positive for this virus, and more and more requiring hospitalization. We are at Threat Level 1 - Red - and I continue to call on everyone to stay home except for essential activities. That is the only way we avoid a crisis in our hospital system and put our community in a position to reopen in a smarter and more sustainable way. We will beat this threat together as a community and I will continue to ensure we are pursuing every option we have to bring this back under control.”