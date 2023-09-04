Bond was set at $1 million for a Harris County father charged in a crash that left his 10-year-old son dead.

Emanuel Camacho-Patino, 34, is charged with felony murder in the deadly crash on Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 23000 block of FM 2100.

The sheriff's office says the father was driving a pickup truck northbound with his son in the front passenger seat when a back tire blew out.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly crash on FM 2100.

The truck rotated clockwise, went into a ditch and flipped onto the roof, authorities say.

According to the sheriff's office, the 10-year-old boy was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died from his injuries at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Camacho-Patino exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.