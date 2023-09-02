Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crash killed child near Atascocita, officials are on the scene

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after a deadly crash kills one.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says officials responded to 23340 FM-2100 near FM 1960 East for a crash.

According to Gonzalez, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.