Harris County crash killed child near Atascocita, officials are on the scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after a deadly crash kills one.
Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says officials responded to 23340 FM-2100 near FM 1960 East for a crash.
According to Gonzalez, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.