Harris County extends hours for last days of early voting

Early voting hours in Harris County have been extended for the last few days of early voting.

All 122 voting centers in Harris County will stay open another three hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Starting Thursday at 7 a.m., eight polling locations will be open for 36 straight hours. Those locations won’t close until 7 p.m. Friday, the last day of early voting in Texas.

Here is a list of these locations:

1) NRG Arena Hall D, 1 NRG Parkway, Houston, 77054

2) John P. McGovern Texas Medical Ctr Commons, 2nd Floor Food Court, 6550 Bertner Avenue, Houston 77030

3) Kashmere Multiservice Center Auditorium, 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston 77026

4) Victory Houston, Large Worship Area, 809 West Road, Houston 77038

5) Tracy Gee Community Center Room 1 and 2, 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston 77042

6) East Harris County Activity Center Big Room, 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena 77505

7) Juergens Hall Community Center, Dance Hall, 26026 Hempstead Highway, Cypress 77429

8) Prairie View A&M University Northwest, Room 107, 9449 Grant Road, Houston 77070

Harris County's Interim Clerk Chris Hollins said the extended voting hours are to help accommodate voters with tough work schedules and make sure everyone gets a chance to cast their ballot.

"Whether you work at a graveyard shift at the post office, or whether you’re working to save lives at our Texas Medical Center, or whether you’re a shift worker at the Port of Houston, or somebody who’s stocking our shelves till 2 or 3 am at a grocery store — we want to give every Harris County voter an opportunity to vote at a time that works for them," Hollins said.

"There are over a million registered voters in Harris County that still have not made it to the polls and we want to give them every opportunity," Hollins continued.

Hollins adds that so far, the county has seen record voter turn-outs.

"We are on the verge right here during early voting, passing up the entire voting total from 2016. And we’re seeing people respond to having the most access they’ve had to the polls in Texas history. We tripled the number of early voting centers. We introduced drive-thru voting for the first time in the history of this state. We extended hours and we have a record number of early voting days as well," Hollins said.

To find a voting location, visit harrisvotes.com/locations.