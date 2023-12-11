Harris County deputy relieved of duty, accused of causing bodily injury

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty with pay, according to court documents that have been filed.

The court documents state Deputy Lee Ingle caused bodily injury to a woman he had a dating relationship with around December 8.

Lee Ingle

According to the documents, Ingle grabbed the woman's arm with his hand and applying pressure.

The Harris County Sheriff's office says an Internal Affairs investigation is underway.