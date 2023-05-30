A mother and her boyfriend fled with her baby after the boyfriend allegedly shot and killed the child’s father, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 10:17 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 14400 block of TC Jester.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man being treated by EMS. Officials say he had been shot multiple times and did not survive his injuries.

According to authorities, the man who died lived at the complex, and the mother of his child had gone to the complex so she could pick up the baby.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on TC Jester.

The sheriff’s office says the mother’s new boyfriend came with her, and at some point, the boyfriend and the baby’s father got into an altercation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the new boyfriend shot the baby’s father. Authorities say the boyfriend and the baby’s mother then left the scene with the baby.

Investigators say they know who the mother is, and they are looking for the couple to speak to them about the shooting. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.