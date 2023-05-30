Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after a fire at a mobile home in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The Northwest Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 6200 block of Killough Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a man in the front yard with life-threatening burn injuries, officials say. The man was transported to a Houston hospital.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says crews then found two other men dead inside of the burning mobile home.

The mobile home sustained significant damage, with portions of the roof and floor that collapsed. Officials said they would have to bring in plywood to make it safe to go in and recover the victims’ bodies.

Investigators will determine how and where the fire started.

"What's important to remember here is that smoke detectors save lives," said Harris County Fire Marshal's Office Capt. James Singleton. "And I don't know if there were smoke detectors in the structure yet, but they give early notification of fire and give you those minutes you need to get out."