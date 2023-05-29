Authorities are investigating a tragic death in Crosby Monday when a man crashed his ATV and went underwater but did not resurface.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies with Harris County Sheriff's Office say It happened at Xtreme Off-Road park on Gulf Pump Rd.

That's where officers say an unidentified man crashed the ATV, went underwater, and did not resurface. HCSO's dive team was called to the scene and managed to find his unresponsive body.

No additional details, as of this writing, have been shared, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.