Two suspects have been arrested following a double shooting at Hotel Royal on June 12 in North Harris County.

SUGGESTED: Houston woman struck by stray bullet while in bed

Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the scene at 250 FM 1960 where they found two gunshot victims—one inside the hotel's office area and another nearby. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The suspects, identified as Zaairvert Williams and Ed Anderson, were apprehended shortly after the incident. Authorities say they located a firearm, reported stolen, concealed in a backpack believed to be used in the shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Further investigation led deputies to secure a warrant for the suspects' hotel room, where spent shell casings were discovered in the trash, indicating evidence tampering.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Williams and Anderson have been booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of Tampering with Evidence. Details on their bond and court proceedings are pending as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Constable Mark Herman highlighted the ongoing nature of the investigation, urging anyone with information to come forward.