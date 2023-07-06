Harris County crime: Suspect shot after attempting to steal victim's vehicle

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect was arrested during an attempted robbery of a vehicle.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred on the 14100 block of Sunwick Street.

Preliminary information revealed a suspect was attempting to steal a person's vehicle.

That victim attempted to confront the suspect, and that's when the suspect fired his weapon toward the victim.

The victim then returned fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.