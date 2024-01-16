Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal domestic shooting in Atascocita on Tuesday morning.

Precinct 4 Deputies and EMS responded to distress calls reporting a shooting on Woodlace Drive at approximately 1:15 a.m. The caller, a woman, told authorities that she had shot a man who was attempting to force his way into her home.

The fatal shooting involved the woman and her estranged husband, according to deputies. There was an earlier call that day but no charges were filed or arrests were made. The estranged husband returned to the home later, kicking in the door despite being previously told to leave. The woman responded by shooting him.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency medical services discovered him unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is also conducting a homicide investigation.