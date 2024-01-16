Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County

Harris County crime: Estranged husband shot after forceful entry

Published 
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal domestic shooting in Atascocita on Tuesday morning.

Precinct 4 Deputies and EMS responded to distress calls reporting a shooting on Woodlace Drive at approximately 1:15 a.m. The caller, a woman, told authorities that she had shot a man who was attempting to force his way into her home.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The fatal shooting involved the woman and her estranged husband, according to deputies. There was an earlier call that day but no charges were filed or arrests were made. The estranged husband returned to the home later, kicking in the door despite being previously told to leave. The woman responded by shooting him.

SUGGESTED: Seeking help for domestic violence: What you need to know

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency medical services discovered him unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is also conducting a homicide investigation.