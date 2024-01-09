Harris County crime: Authorities release dramatic video of deputy-involved shooting

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released body-worn and dashboard camera footage relating to a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in November 2023.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a red Mercedes sedan just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Tomball Parkway on November 7.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Carlos Harper, refused to stop and lead the deputy on a pursuit that lasted about four minutes, authorities said.

During the pursuit, officials said Harper committed several traffic violations, including driving on the wrong side of the road and endangering innocent motorists.

Later, officials said Harper crashed his vehicle in the 18800 block of Tomball Parkway and the deputy attempted to arrest Harper.

However, officials said Harper refused to comply with the deputy's verbal commands and a struggle ensued.

That's when, officials said, Harper grabbed a pistol from his waist and fired one round at close range at the deputy, grazing him in the head.

The deputy then returned fire striking Harper multiple times.

Harper then fled on foot and the deputy followed him on foot for a short distance before losing sight of him in a nearby neighborhood.

Numerous sheriff's deputies, including a K9 handler and his K9 partner, located Harper in the backyard of a home in the 8200 block of Schaffer Lane.

Harper fired one round at the K-9 but missed, officials said.

The K-9 made contact with Harper who began striking the K9 on the head and body with his pistol.

Harper later stopped and compiled with the deputy K9 handler's commands and was taken into custody.

Deputies rendered aid and requested EMS, who took Harper to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds and the dog bite.

Harper is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, and interfering with a police service animal.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.