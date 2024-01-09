Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside of a school on Tuesday morning.

Police don’t believe the man had any affiliation with the school, and they say there is no ongoing threat to the school.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Savoy Drive.

The man was found dead around 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Savoy Drive, near Harwin Drive.

According to police, a school employee arrived at work and noticed a man in the bushes. The employee called for help from another employee, and that employee went to check on the man, authorities say.

When they realized the man was unresponsive, they called 911. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. As the sun came up, they were able to see several shell casings in the area and notified police.

Homicide detectives are investigating. It’s not clear at this time when the shooting occurred.

Police said the man appeared to be in his early- to mid-20s, but he had not yet been identified.

Police were gathering evidence and searching for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.