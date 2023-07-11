Harris County crime: 2 suspects sought for shoplifting over $4,000 worth of Dior cosmetics
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities need your help locating two suspects accused of shoplifting over $4,000 in cosmetics from an Ulta store.
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the shoplifting occurred on July 7 at the Ulta store located in the 28700 block of Northwest Freeway.
When deputies arrived, loss prevention staff said two suspects entered the business and stole over $4,000 worth of Dior cosmetics.
Officials said video surveillance captured the suspects, and they are described as a tall Black male wearing a black dress and the woman was wearing a pink tracksuit. They fled the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, you are urged to call (281) 376-3472 or your local law enforcement.