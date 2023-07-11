article

Authorities need your help locating two suspects accused of shoplifting over $4,000 in cosmetics from an Ulta store.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the shoplifting occurred on July 7 at the Ulta store located in the 28700 block of Northwest Freeway.

When deputies arrived, loss prevention staff said two suspects entered the business and stole over $4,000 worth of Dior cosmetics.

Officials said video surveillance captured the suspects, and they are described as a tall Black male wearing a black dress and the woman was wearing a pink tracksuit. They fled the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, you are urged to call (281) 376-3472 or your local law enforcement.