Harris County crash: Man in critical condition, life-flighted after being hit by train
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a man was injured in a train crash.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to 12200 Beaumont Highway after receiving reports about a crash involving a train and a man.
The man was life-flighted to the hospital and was last said in critical condition.
Train crash on Beaumont Highway (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)
Authorities said Business US-90 is shut down in both directions.
Harris County officials are investigating the incident.