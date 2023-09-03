Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crash: Man in critical condition, life-flighted after being hit by train

By
Published 
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a man was injured in a train crash.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to 12200 Beaumont Highway after receiving reports about a crash involving a train and a man.

The man was life-flighted to the hospital and was last said in critical condition.

Train crash on Beaumont Highway (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Authorities said Business US-90 is shut down in both directions. 

Harris County officials are investigating the incident.