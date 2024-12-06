Harris County crash: Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near Sheldon closed due to 18-wheeler rollover

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a major crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred in the 17500 block of U.S. Highway 90.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X that Life Flight has been requested.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted through the grass to the westbound side of U.S. Highway 90.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.