Harris County Constable Mark Herman treats kids to free snow cones

With the Houston heat not letting up and school starting, Harris County officials decided to help kids cool off.

Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Constable Mark Herman hosted a back-to-school snow cones event for kids in the area at 6817 Cypresswood Drive.

On Friday, the public could meet behind the Barbara Bush Library for free snow cones thanks to the Constable and Commissioner.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via Facebook)

Kids could enjoy a sweet treat while meeting the Harris County constable deputies and other county officials.

No county funds were used for the event, says Herman.