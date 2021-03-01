Harris County Commissioners discuss state power grid challenges following winter storm

On Monday, major announcements were made with the resignation of key state energy players after the public request by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to step down.

Not pleased with what he heard during the state legislative hearings, Patrick asked the chair of the Public Utility Commission, DeAnne Walker, which overseas ERCOT to resign, which she did.

Patrick has also asked for the resignation of ERCOT President Bill Magness.

It’s a step in the right direction says Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

"I think the reappointing of new people is necessary and I’m hopeful we won't bring cronies," said Garcia.

The Harris County Commissioners Court has passed two resolutions Monday on steps to move forward with.

Garcia is asking that the full Public Utility Commission Board to step down.

The court is also bringing to light to some possible missteps.

Saying in their resolution documents that the, "PUCT actually disbanded its Oversight and Enforcement Division and cut ties with the Texas Reliability Entity, leaving the agency without an independent external reliability monitor."

Harris County has begun serious conversations with expert and industry leaders about the possibly of the county leaving the state’s power grid and ERCOT.

Joining them during their meeting was David Berry, who works in the power sectors saying there are some short-term goals.

"One of them is to have winter reliability standards that are mandatory and enforceable," said Berry. "The second is investing our transportation links between Texas, ERCOT and neighboring grids."

Berry goes on to say, if those links were stronger, we would have been able to bring in power from neighboring states.

Also happening Monday, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Griddy, LLC, for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Saying in a statement, "Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars. As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day."