Harris County Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing 23-month-old

article

A Houston Regional Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 23-month-old last seen on Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for 23-month-old Armani Cummings.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Cummings was last seen on Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. in the 15900 block of the North Freeway.

Armani was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Officials said Armani may be with an adult driving a white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo bearing Texas license plate TSY9686.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 6 Constables Office at 713-274-3400.