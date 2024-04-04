Harris County's Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision between a cyclist and a car in northwest Harris County.

Emergency services rushed to the intersection of Little York and Highway 6 around 10:10 p.m.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Photo: Onscene)

Authorities say they found a male cyclist in need of urgent medical attention. He was subsequently airlifted via LifeFlight to a trauma center located downtown for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene, cooperating with authorities.