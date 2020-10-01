Harris Co. Judge reacts to Texas Governor's proclamation on mail-in ballot drop-offs

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on mail-in ballot drop-offs that some say is voter suppression.



Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she was disappointed and sad after hearing the governor’s proclamation.



“I mean it is just common sense that in our county, the size of Rhode Island in landmass and size of Colorado almost in population, that we would have more than one drop-off voting site,” said Hidalgo.

Abbott says having one ballot drop off location per county is designed to "maintain the integrity of our election."



Harris County has a population of more than 4.7 million people, according to the Census Bureau. This proclamation means the more than 200,000 voters that have already received their mail-in ballot to date, can drop it off at only one location - NRG Arena.



"What this is, and it very clearly shows, is an attempt to confuse folks and an attempt to suppress the vote. That's where I want to urge the community not to be intimidated,” said Hidalgo.

We asked Republican Senator Paul Bettencourt his thoughts on the suppression accusation.



"It's suppression? As far as I can remember, we have not had a Republican elected in Harris County since 2014. The law that the governor is using is exactly the law that got Lina Hidalgo elected, and so suppression of what? There isn't any suppression. This is the way the election system works,” said Bettencourt.



Hidalgo says her office and other officials are talking to attorneys to see if there is any appropriate action they can take to make it easier for voters to drop off their ballots.

Just a reminder, you need to register by this Monday if you want to vote in the November election.