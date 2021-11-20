Harris Co. deputy shot by alleged thieves trying to steal catalytic converters

article

Authorities are on the hunt for three men allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters in north Harris County and shooting an officer in the process.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation but officials with the Harris Co. Sheriffs Office say it happened a little after 1:45 p.m. on North Fwy near Spring, Texas.

That's when a responding officer reportedly was shot by one of three unidentified men between the ages of 16-20-years-old, who were allegedly stealing catalytic converters. The officer was not injured but the men are still at large, and last seen heading southbound on I-45 in a white Nissan Altima with front-end damage.

No other information was provided, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.