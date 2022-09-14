Harris Co. Bail Bond Board renews license for one member of family-owned controversial bail bond company

Bailbondsman Wisam Muharib posted bond for Jayland Womak, whose now charged in the murder of off-duty Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin.



The Muharib family have been accused of taking less than 10% of the bond amount for defendants and putting them on payment plans.

Even after several crime victims and advocates spoke against renewing Wisam Muharib's bail bonding license, the Harris County Bail Bond Board did the opposite.

"The board again had the opportunity to send a message out and they didn't do that, and only time will tell how many other people, will perhaps, end up in the same predicament as Deputy Ursin and his family are," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"This board, that is supposed to regulate the bonding companies, is not doing their job," said April Aguirre, Arlene Alvarez's aunt.

"I am absolutely devastated that they did not take into account the points that we brought up, and allowed him to get another license," said crime victim Michelle Chapa.

"They allowed this person to get an additional license to continue to operate in our community, when they've demonstrated over and over again they are unable to hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to the bail bond system," said Paul Castro, David Castro's father.

"Our powers are limited," said Harris County Bail Bond Board member Mario Garza. "If I was to vote against that license, and it were to get denied, there's obviously litigation that is going to cost the County money. There's going to be an injunction, which means they may get to keep their license while the litigation is pending."

The Bail Bond Board voted not to renew Anthony Muharib's bail bonding license partly for not paying judgments within 30 days.

"We are not going into prisons taking people out," said Anthony Muharib. "We are allowing people, who are only charged with an offense, to have a certain amount of freedom until if or when they're convicted."