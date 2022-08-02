Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old

"These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum.

Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice.

BACKGROUND: 18-year-old charged with murder, aggravated assault violates bond conditions at least 37 times

Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and shot and wounded his friend on April 17, 2021.

"I immediately thought Harris County was to blame," Langhum said. "Because he shouldn't have even been out to even commit that crime, so they're the ones to blame."

Langhum has every right to blame the revolving door at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse.

Hodge's alleged shooting crime spree began when he was 15.

"For shooting one of his neighbors," said Langhum. "So why was he even allowed to be walking on the streets of Houston."

RELATED: Relatives of man allegedly killed by suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times speaks out

On July 12, 2021, just four months after he allegedly murdered Diego, police say Hodge shot and wounded another man.

Last October, he posted bonds totaling $370,000 and was a free man. His bond conditions included a GPS monitor and 24-hour home confinement.

"You are supposed to be on a GPS, you are supposed to be under 24-hour house arrest. None of that happened within days and weeks of getting out on bond," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

MORE BREAKING BOND COVERAGE

According to a bond condition violation report, Hodge violated the house arrest condition at least 37 times. But it took more than a month for anything to happen.

"I feel as though that's why a lot of these criminals are doing what they are doing, because there's no punishment," said Langhum.

A few days ago, Hodge was charged again with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: 22-year-old convicted felon accused of killing 9-year-old girl was free from jail on multiple felony bonds

Police say back on May 1, he and another teen shot and wounded a 17-year-old female at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South Dairy Ashford.

Hodge is now behind bars with no bond set. As far as Stacy Langhum is concerned, that's where he needs to stay.

"He didn't just murder my son, he murdered an entire family, because it hurts each day we have to wake up, and my son is not physically here," she said.