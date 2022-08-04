Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar

A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime.

Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home.

You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter, was shot and killed by a man who mistook their vehicle for a getaway car after he was robbed.

The Alvarez family recently took a trip to Disney World to try and cheer up Arlene's brother.

BACKGROUND: $30K reward offered after grand jury no bills robbery victim for deadly shooting of Arlene Alvarez

They came back to their home ransacked on Saturday.

The burglar in this case is still on the run.

If you have any information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.