Expand / Collapse search

Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar

By
Published 
Updated 8:52PM
News
FOX 26 Houston

Alvarez Family Press Conference - August 4, 2022

The Alvarez Family, who lost their 9-year-old daughter Arlene Alvarez during an unprovoked attack on her family as they drove to dinner last year, returned to a ransacked home Saturday night following a family trip to Disney World to cheer up Arlene’s brother.

HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime.

Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home.

Surveillance video provided by the Alvarez family

Surveillance video provided to FOX 26 shows the burglar on top of the Alvarez family's roof.

You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter, was shot and killed by a man who mistook their vehicle for a getaway car after he was robbed.

The Alvarez family recently took a trip to Disney World to try and cheer up Arlene's brother.

BACKGROUND: $30K reward offered after grand jury no bills robbery victim for deadly shooting of Arlene Alvarez

They came back to their home ransacked on Saturday.

The burglar in this case is still on the run.

If you have any information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.