Harris County Pct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin to be laid to rest today

Funeral services are being held Thursday morning for fallen Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Constable Omar Ursin.

Ursin was shot and killed while driving home after picking up food for his family on the evening of Aug. 28.

BACKGROUND: Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable shot, killed after picking up food for family: authorities

Funeral services for Dep. Omar Ursin

Visitation for the fallen deputy will be from10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Inspire Church.

The church is located at 11727 E. Sam Houston Parkway North in Houston.

Funeral services will then begin at 11 a.m. at the same place.

Dep. Ursin's burial will take place at Rosewood Memorial Park in Humble.

What happened to Dep. Ursin?

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway.

Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office initially responded to the scene and found a small car had crashed into a tree in the median of the road. The driver, Dep. Ursin, had been shot at least once.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses saw a dark-color, newer-model, 4-door car with tinted windows driving next to Dep. Ursin’s vehicle as they both went eastbound on Madera Run Parkway.

Authorities say someone in the suspect’s vehicle shot into Deputy Ursin’s vehicle and then fled northbound on Olympic National Drive.

Has the gunman been found?

A suspect has not been arrested in the death of Dep. Ursin.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is searching for anyone who witnessed the incident or residents in the area with video cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.