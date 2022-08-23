Criminal District Court Judge lowers bond for capital murder defendants for the third time in 6 months

Judging by his rap sheet, 37-year-old Kevin Thompson is a dangerous criminal.

"Thompson has been to prison several times," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He got a 10-year stretch for several counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. When he completed that, he also picked up two years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well."

In 2019, Thompson was charged with felony evading arrest and gets his first of four felony bonds.

"Then he picks up charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, a gun," Kahan said.

In September 2020, Thompson, along with his 37-year-old alleged accomplice Henry McCoy, are charged with capital murder.

"And that should be the end of the story," said Kahan. "That should have been it."

Instead of denying Thompson bond, 351st Criminal District Court Judge Natalia Cornelio lowered Thompson's $250,000 bond to $150,000, then lowered it a second time to $100,000.

Thompson bonded out last April.

"He didn't even last a month before he forfeited his bond, violated his GPS monitor, and he's gone," Kahan said.

Thompson was arrested last Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. Currently, he's being held without bond.

Judge Cornelio lowered Henry McCoy's bond for capital murder from $250,000 to $200,000. He also bonded out and failed to return to court. He's also in jail with new felony charges.

Back in February, we told you about a then 17-year-old Jonathan Vera being charged with capital murder in June 2018.

In March 2021, Judge Cornelio lowered Vera's $250,000 bond to just $50,000.

In no time at all, Vera is out of jail and accused of taking another life.

Police say after speeding and running a red light, Vera killed 23-year-old TSU student Summer Chester.

Vera is charged with Capital murder in the death of 54-year-old Silvano Cortez, Ena Jeter's father.

"I ask the judge, are you telling me my dad's life was only worth $5,000, what he had to pay to get out? And that this young lady's life that is now gone, what do you tell her family?" Ena Jeter said.