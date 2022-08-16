WANTED FUGITIVE: 18-year-old man accused of ditching ankle monitor, taking part in murder of man

"It's very painful. He was one of a kind," said Eboni Harris.

Harris is talking about her oldest out of seven children, 22-year-old Zytarian Franklin, an aspiring rap artist.

"It's like my worst nightmare," Harris said. "Some days I don't eat, I don't sleep. Just knowing he's not going to walk through the door, and I'm never going to see him again."

22-year-old Quantavious Duncan, 24-year-old Jkory Hall, and 18-year-old Anthony Bevel are all charged in Franklin's murder.

176th Criminal District Court Judge Nikita Harmon set Bevel's bond for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault at $40,000.

"He got out on a five percent bond and that was March 2022," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "This was two months before Harris County passed an ordinance mandating that you had to post 10% of the bond amount."

According to court documents, Bevel was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

"He failed at that miserably," Kahan said. "They kept trying to contact him. He didn't respond, battery was dead. Finally, he just took it off, chucked it, and destroyed it."

When Community Supervision tried to contact Bevel, his mother told them he was gone.

"So, mom actually returned the ankle monitor that her son had tampered with and removed back to the agency," said Kahan.

On June 14, Bevel and his accomplices killed Franklin during a robbery at 400 Greens Road.

"I walked around to his apartment and the police were like, no get back, and I saw my son laying on the ground," Franklin's mother said.

"According to reports, they were trying to rob people to raise money to bond one of their colleagues out," Kahan said.

"I think that's crazy," Harris said.

Anthony Bevel is now a wanted fugitive.

"The bigger question is how many other Anthony Bevel's are out there and we don't know, and we should know," said Kahan.

"In Houston, they're able to get a bond for murder. It doesn't matter that they're out here taking people's lives, they have bonds. They can get out if their family wants to get them out, they can get them out," Harris said. "I'll never get to see my son, his mama is lucky."