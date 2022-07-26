Ex-convict who never returned to court after posting bond for violent crime accused of killing man

30-year-old Timothy George just became a dad six months ago. His wife describes him as outgoing spontaneous and a sweetheart. Now, he will never see his baby boy grow up.

Sadly, just a couple of weeks ago, he became the 179th Harris County person to be killed allegedly by a repeat violent offender free from jail on multiple felony bonds.

"179, that we know of, and that we're preventable," said Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious. "179, including almost 29 victims of domestic violence, three unborn children. It's 179 lives cut short."

In January 2021, 32-year-old Grayson McGowan was charged with assault to impede breathing. Police say he tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend.

176th Criminal District Court Judge Nikita Harmon granted McGowan a $15,000 bond.

"If he put up 10% percent, you're looking at $1,500 for someone who has four prior felony convictions," said Andy Kahan with Crine Stoppers.

You would think Judge Nikita Harmon would regret that decision since McGowan never returned to court.

"He flew the coup. He's gone. So he's been a fugitive now for more than a year," Kahan said.

On July 10, George was at a store located at 12511 Hillcroft when police say he got into some type of altercation with McGowan.

McGowan allegedly shot George to death.

According to court documents, McGowan was seen on surveillance video walking from an apartment complex to the convenience store.

"Evidently they have really good footage because two of his sisters immediately identify McGowan as the suspect," said Kahn.

One of McGowan's sisters, Dana McGowan, made headlines herself earlier this month after police say she abandoned her 12-month-old baby for two days.

Last Friday, Grayson McGowan was charged with murder in the death of Timothy George.

"For the life of me, I can't figure out why a habitual violent felon with four convictions is out on a minuscule low-ball bond," Kahan said.

We know this 30-year-old father of a 6-month-old is the 179th victim of the revolving courthouse door. What we don't know is who will be number 180.

"What type of city allows this to happen over and over again," Mankarious said. "It's reprehensible, and it has to be talked about."