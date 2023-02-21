article

Guns N’ Roses is setting out on a world tour in 2023 with a stop in Houston.

The band begins the tour in Israel on June 5 and then visits more than a dozen European cities before returning to North America in August.

The tour includes 22 stops across Canada and the United States. The band comes to Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 28.

The tour wraps up in Vancouver on Oct. 16.

Tickets will go on sale beginning with the Nightrain Presale on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

They will then go on sale to the public on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

To purchase tickets and see the full tour itinerary, visit gunsnroses.com