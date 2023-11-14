Gunman in PVAMU shooting was out on $100 bond from Harris County, wife says had fought with victim previously

Wife of man shot and killed at Prairie View A&M University Monday says her husband "feared for his life" after a fight with a gunman three months before the murder.

The Waller County District Attorney's Office confirms that Devon Elliott Rhodes, 31, is the suspect in the deadly shooting. Investigators say Rhodes has been charged with murder as of Monday.

Devon Elliott Rhodes

Records show he was out on a $100 bond on a separate, unrelated charge in Harris County.

Mia Wilder says her husband, Kendrick Wilder, Sr., was a father to four kids: an 11-, 7-, 4- and 3-year-old.

Mia says Rhodes is an ex-co-worker of Kendrick’s at Prairie View A&M University.

"He (Rhodes) got fired three months ago. They knew he was violent because he attacked my husband before at work. My husband got suspended. They decided to let my husband come back because he worked there for eight years. He was actually supposed to be promoted to become a supervisor like literally next week," Mia said.

Mia says her husband had raised concerns after he and Rhodes got into a fight three months before the murder.

She claims that nothing was ever done.

"He (Kendrick) even told HR he feared for his life. My husband did when they were interviewing him. They failed him. Then, just to know the person that did it, shouldn’t have been allowed on the campus. They didn't have the gates locked like they were supposed to," Mia claimed.

Mia said she and Kendrick were high school sweethearts.

She described Kendrick as a loving father, husband, and football coach to the Waller Pee Wee Bulldogs, who dedicated all his free time to helping young kids.

"My husband was only 31. This is really the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with myself, my family, my kids, especially my kids," Mia said.

"We always talked about sending them to college. He’ll never get to see them play football for middle school," Mia continued.

On Monday morning, Mia says her Kendrick went to work at Prairie View A&M’s farm when investigators say he was shot multiple times in the back.

Prairie View A&M and University Police officials would not release additional details about the case Tuesday.