The Waller County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident at Prairie View A&M University.

According to an email released by the school, the shooting took place on campus at the school's farm. Prairie View police confirmed there is a shelter in place for students and advised students to stay clear of the area.

Police say they currently have one person in custody.

Currently, there is no threat to the public.

