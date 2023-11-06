At an event near Prairie View A&M University on Sunday, a gunman opened fire following an argument, hitting multiple people.

The Waller County Sheriff is investigating the shooting after four women, two men and one child were injured at the trial ride party around 10:04 pm.

Over 1,000 people attended the event, according to officials. There was security provided at the event by Waller County Pct. 3 Constables and an unknown private security company.

On Facebook, the Waller County Sheriff Department announced the "trail ride pasture party" would coincide with PVAMU's homecoming.

According to authorities, all victims suffered gunshot wounds to their lower part of their body, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Deputies say in order to assist with the transportation of victims, five Life Flight helicopters were called to the scene.

In response to the incident, Sheriff's Office said at the time of the incident, none of the security protocols established by the permit body and agreed to by the promoter were followed.

The Waller County Sheriff Department released a statement on Facebook regarding the approval of the party:

"The mass gathering was approved by the County Judge for the location of FM 362 and Cameron Rd. The party promoter agreed to follow the Judge’s instructions.