Houston dash cam video: Florida man charged for leading police on chase in 18-wheeler

By
Published 
Updated 9:16PM
Crime and Public Safety
Florida man behind bars after wild chase in Houston

FOX 26 Reporter Abigail Dye spoke with witnesses and police about the crazy weekend chase.

HOUSTON - 51-year-old Christopher John Lubowski from Ormond Beach, Florida is booked in Montgomery County Jail on multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase in an 18-wheeler.

The dash cam video shows some of the more intense moments of the two-and-a-half-hour chase. 

Dashcam video released from 18-wheeler chase

Dashcam footage shows the moments during an hours-long police chase that went throughout the Houston area. Multiple agencies worked together to stop a suspect driving erratically in an 18-wheeler.

It started in Katy and ended in Fort Bend County, covering more than 160 miles of road, according to police. Some of the chase went through the streets of Montrose, where business owners like Abraham Omran, couldn't believe their eyes.

"I mean I was shocked, first time I've seen a chase," he said. "It was a crazy experience, to see one inside the city. Where he was going I don't know, you know?" 

Christopher John Lubowski

Roman Forest Police Sergent Jeff Campbell is who initiated and led the chase.

"It was about two and a half hours and traveled about 160, 163 miles we trawled," he said.

Witness to 18-wheeler chase speaks to FOX 26

Danny Benjamin witnessed the end of the 18-wheeler chase that went through multiple counties on Saturday afternoon. Benjamin shared with FOX 26 what he saw when the chase came to an end after hours. The pursuit began in Montgomery County and then went through Harris and Fort Bend County. Roman Forest authorities say a 51-year-old man from Florida was arrested and is facing two federal charges.

He says he never called the chase off, because he believed the driver was just as dangerous when not being pursued. 

"In this particular case, the truck was already driving erratically before we even started the pursuit. Whether we were there or not, he was going to continue to drive the was he was doing. So it was up to us to get him stopped as fast as we could, so he wouldn't cause a danger to the public," he said. 

He says the decision to continue the chase fell in line with his agency's policies and that no one was seriously injured.

"There were a couple crashes involved in this. One person went to the hospital, but no serious injuries," he said. 

He says that Lubowski was employed with the trucking company of the truck he was driving. He was apparently on a route up from Florida when the chase began. 

Police say Lubowski had 16 grams of a controlled substance on him, that tested positive for methamphetamine in a field test. 

His bond is set at $150,000. 