Constable Alan Rosen's PCT 1 Office arrested Timothy Willard after a year-long investigation into a warranty deed scam.

Willard is facing a first-degree felony charge for forgery and aggregate theft exceeding $300,000.

Deputies say his criminal scheme involved falsifying signatures on warranty deeds on property owned by others. Using fake signatures, he bought their properties at significantly lower prices and resold them below market value, according to authorities. These properties were scattered across Houston, including River Oaks.

Three properties involved in this scam were valued at over $15 million, according to reports.